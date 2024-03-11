Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 106,773 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 766.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106,773 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 655,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,001. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

