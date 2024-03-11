Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 4,150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.69. 4,811,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,639,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.