Connors Investor Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $217,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -162.83 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

