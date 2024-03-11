Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.91% of Cambium Networks worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at $5,183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 103,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,835. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

