Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $12.57 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. 4,692,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,274,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.