Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cryoport worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,989,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 431.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 1,237,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 445,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $16.49. 83,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,696. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $807.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

