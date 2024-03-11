Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 210,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 955.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 202,691 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 87,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,477,000 after purchasing an additional 436,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $129,984. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 606,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,097. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

