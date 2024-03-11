Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 12,455 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.21. 309,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,299. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

