Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,125 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.