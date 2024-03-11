Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 54,668 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,668 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,387. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $910.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

