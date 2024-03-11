Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,970,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.