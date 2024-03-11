Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.31% of IMAX worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. 379,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,020. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $880.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IMAX. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.