Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Roblox by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 57.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3,589.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Roblox by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $42.35. 4,539,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.