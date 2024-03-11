Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 7,404 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.65. 4,019,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,067,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

