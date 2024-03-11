Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$3,800.00 at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3,966.67.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

CSU stock opened at C$3,793.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,642.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3,206.02. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,263.11 and a 12-month high of C$3,856.00. The firm has a market cap of C$80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.