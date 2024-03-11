Constellation Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $206.48 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a protocol that employs a directed acyclic graph (DAG) architecture to achieve consensus theoretically capable of infinite scalability. Launched in 2017, Constellation’s goal is to enable secure big data processing and allow connection to external datasets through APIs. Its approach involves a serverless architecture to address common blockchain problems such as scalability and centralization. The DAG protocol, complemented by custom state channels, is designed to evolve smart contracts by integrating data sources into distributed ledger technology (DLT)​​. Constellation’s unique mission is to process big data with high scalability, easy integration, low transaction fees, and robust security. Its consensus model, proof-of-meme (PoM), rewards and selects nodes based on reputation. Its smart contracts run on a Java Virtual Machine (JVM), offering functionalities akin to Ethereum’s smart contracts but with more complex logic.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

