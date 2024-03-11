Constellation Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $206.48 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.