Contrasting AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -80.17% -64.20% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.86% -22.98%

Volatility and Risk

AlloVir has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

47.4% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AlloVir and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($1.68) -0.43 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.86 million ($1.12) -3.90

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AlloVir and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 2 3 1 0 1.83 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 2,464.45%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 180.32%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats AlloVir on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.