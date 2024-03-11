Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

