Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.43.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

