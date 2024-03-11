Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 72.68 ($0.92), with a volume of 2757772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £560.39 million, a PE ratio of 654.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.33.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.