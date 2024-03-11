Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $346.31 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and approximately $346.31 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $13.50 or 0.00018699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00065059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 389,816,896 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

