Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

COST stock traded down $10.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $715.45. 1,170,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,264. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $466.80 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $707.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.99. The stock has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.