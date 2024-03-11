Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $305,300.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 2nd, Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00.
- On Monday, February 5th, Margaret Chow sold 380 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $10,450.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51.
Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $28.33 on Monday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 3,424.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 466,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
