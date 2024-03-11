Creative Planning Acquires 29,967 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.5% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,758,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $257.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

