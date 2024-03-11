Creative Planning Acquires 80,272 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 1.79% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

