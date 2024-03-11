Creative Planning Buys 146,778 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Creative Planning grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $25,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

