Creative Planning Has $20.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $231.76 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $234.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day moving average is $207.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

