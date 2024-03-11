Creative Planning Has $20.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $231.76 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $234.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day moving average is $207.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Target Nails the Bullseye on Outsized Earnings Beat
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- First Solar Heats Up Rebound In Solar Energy Demand
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 100% Upside in This Real Estate Stock, Institutions Buying In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.