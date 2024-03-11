Creative Planning Has $27.68 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,010 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,021 shares of company stock worth $3,560,833 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.10 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

