Creative Planning Has $29.23 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

