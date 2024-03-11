Creative Planning Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $23,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $65.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.