Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.66 and a 200 day moving average of $245.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

