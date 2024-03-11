Creative Planning Purchases 20,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,825,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 366.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $164.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $150.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

