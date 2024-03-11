Creative Planning Sells 12,811 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

