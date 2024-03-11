Creative Planning Sells 17,009 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

