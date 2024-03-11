Creative Planning Sells 600 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $196.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,413 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.