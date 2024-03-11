Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,745 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after buying an additional 544,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

