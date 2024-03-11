Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 270,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

