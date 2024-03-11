Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $290.47 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $290.47 million and approximately $185.76 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004427 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

