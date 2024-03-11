CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.70. 1,376,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,902,196. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

