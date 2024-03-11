D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

