D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.