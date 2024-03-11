Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.69 on Monday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.03. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

