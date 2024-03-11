Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,117 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Danaher by 15.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 137,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,393. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

