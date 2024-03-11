Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $190.00 at TD Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.88.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

