Darktrace’s (DARK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Darktrace Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Darktrace

Shares of LON:DARK opened at GBX 377.40 ($4.79) on Thursday. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 237.29 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.10 ($5.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,391.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 361.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($342,683.08). 52.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

