Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Data#3 Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Data#3
