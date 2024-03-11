Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Data#3 Limited engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and services in Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public and private cloud, Azure, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, and systems management; and security solutions comprising data security and privacy, cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

