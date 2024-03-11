Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,530.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,523 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $121.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.92 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 871,469 shares of company stock worth $109,488,398 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

