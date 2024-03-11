Decred (DCR) One Day Volume Tops $5.52 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Decred has a market capitalization of $461.76 million and $5.52 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $29.02 or 0.00040178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00127543 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00018937 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,914,089 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

