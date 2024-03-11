Decred Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.89 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Decred has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $28.75 or 0.00039811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $457.55 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00122859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00018793 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,913,603 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

