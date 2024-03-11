Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $374.10 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

