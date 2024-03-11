Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 20%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 161,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 452,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

